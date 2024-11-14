Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes $438,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,585 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 961,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,881,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 459,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 333,797 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,097 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

DCOR opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $543.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

