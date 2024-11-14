Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 37,760 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $536,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,465.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Weave Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Report on WEAV

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.