Wedbush Weighs in on Home Depot’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.88. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $409.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $302.34 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $336,231,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

