Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)

11/5/2024 – Pediatrix Medical Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.50 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Pediatrix Medical Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Pediatrix Medical Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Pediatrix Medical Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Pediatrix Medical Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Pediatrix Medical Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Pediatrix Medical Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

Shares of MD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 655,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,208 shares of company stock valued at $327,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

