Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Upstream Bio (UPB)

11/5/2024 – Upstream Bio is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Upstream Bio is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Upstream Bio is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Upstream Bio is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPB opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($6.38). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstream Bio

In related news, Director Erez Chimovits bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Erez Chimovits acquired 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

