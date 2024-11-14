Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Upstream Bio (UPB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Upstream Bio (NASDAQ: UPB):
- 11/5/2024 – Upstream Bio is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Upstream Bio is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Upstream Bio is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Upstream Bio is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Upstream Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UPB opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($6.38). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Upstream Bio
Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
