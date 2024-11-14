WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBCP opened at $25.11 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WesBanco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WesBanco stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

