West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and traded as high as $41.00. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $432.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.77.

West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

