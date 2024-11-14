Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Energy Services stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

