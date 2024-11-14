What is B. Riley’s Estimate for NR FY2024 Earnings?

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Newpark Resources in a report released on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NR stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $629.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 239,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 125.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 425,505 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth $195,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.