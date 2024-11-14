What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for ATMU FY2024 Earnings?

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 304,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 252,770 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after acquiring an additional 272,890 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

