What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Verano FY2024 Earnings?

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTC VRNOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,535. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.