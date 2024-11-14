What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Verano FY2024 Earnings?

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Verano Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTC VRNOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,535. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.
