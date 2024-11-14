Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,307 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

