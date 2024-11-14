William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for HAIN Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAIN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

HAIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,968. The company has a market capitalization of $600.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.