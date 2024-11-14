William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for OVID Earnings

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst S. Schram now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,907.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

