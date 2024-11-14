William L. Meaney Sells 15,875 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 794.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.9% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

