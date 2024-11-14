WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 374,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,878. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 41.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth about $862,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.