WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 374,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,878. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
