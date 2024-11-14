WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.22. 89,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 401,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

