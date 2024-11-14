WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $35.64.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.