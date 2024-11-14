WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $35.64.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. WBI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

