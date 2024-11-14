Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.68 and last traded at $190.67. Approximately 101,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 539,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WIX

Wix.com Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wix.com by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2,110.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.