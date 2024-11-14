WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Director G Zachary Gund Acquires 65,000 Shares

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) Director G Zachary Gund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $1,166,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

G Zachary Gund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, G Zachary Gund purchased 65,000 shares of WK Kellogg stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $1,154,400.00.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.10 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg by 88.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 3,575.4% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLG

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.