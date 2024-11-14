WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 730,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WUXIF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.69.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.