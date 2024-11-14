Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,047,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,185,648 shares.The stock last traded at $92.07 and had previously closed at $85.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

