X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 292.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 37.8 %

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,931,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.39. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $126,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $126,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,800 shares of company stock worth $321,447. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 111,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

