Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Down 42.5% in October

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 123,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
