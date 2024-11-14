XP Factory (LON:XPF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.14), with a volume of 584127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

XP Factory Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.87.

Get XP Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XP Factory news, insider Graham Bird purchased 51,020 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,632.60 ($8,535.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,333 shares of company stock worth $693,182. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.