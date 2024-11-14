XRP Market Capitalization Tops $41.46 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $41.46 billion and approximately $446.34 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,795.54 or 0.99463611 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,779.74 or 0.99446309 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,041,380 coins and its circulating supply is 56,868,662,755 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

