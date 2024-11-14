Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

YKLTY stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

