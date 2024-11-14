Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
YKLTY stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.70.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
