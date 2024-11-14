Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $405.00 and last traded at $404.40, with a volume of 13777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.