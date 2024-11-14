Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Zedcor Price Performance

CVE:ZDC traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,071. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.35 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48. Zedcor has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Zedcor will post 0.0300123 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Zedcor

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,720.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$115,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$58,332.75. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,477. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.