Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.
Zedcor Price Performance
CVE:ZDC traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,071. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.35 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48. Zedcor has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Zedcor will post 0.0300123 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Zedcor
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zedcor
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.