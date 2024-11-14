Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the October 15th total of 663,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of ZNOG stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

