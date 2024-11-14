Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,968 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 60.0% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 65.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 700.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.23.

Accenture Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $370.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.48. The stock has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,265.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $1,096,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $13,372,661 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

