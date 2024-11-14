Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 880.2% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,766,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE UPS opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.