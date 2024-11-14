Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $107.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $107,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $220.51 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $444.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

