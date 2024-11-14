Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2,453.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 259,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 249,559 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 21.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 222,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

