16,486 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 634,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,132,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,626. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

