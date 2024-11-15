173,626 Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 173,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.8 %

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 149,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,429. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,578.40. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock worth $1,900,485. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics



Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

