17,745 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

