182 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,225.00. 18,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,167.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,092.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

