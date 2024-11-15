3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
3i Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,741. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.
About 3i Group
