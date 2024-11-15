3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

3i Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,741. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.