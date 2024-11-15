4,313 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 197.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cabot news, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,579.04. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,855 shares of company stock worth $10,737,833 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

