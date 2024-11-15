5,922 Shares in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

