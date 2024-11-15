5,946 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. 2,468,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,965. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

