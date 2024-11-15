60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SXTP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.