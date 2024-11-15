8,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 328,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

EWM stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

