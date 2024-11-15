A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.98 ($7.81) and traded as high as GBX 621 ($7.83). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 615 ($7.75), with a volume of 110,032 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £673.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,921.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 632.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Julie A. Barr acquired 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($636.72). 23.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

