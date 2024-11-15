ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,312 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,107,128.99. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,625.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $100.88.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACR stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.05. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 73.84 and a quick ratio of 73.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.