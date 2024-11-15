Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ATNM opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

