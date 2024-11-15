AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 39,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,522.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

