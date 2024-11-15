Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AHEXY
Adecco Group Trading Down 0.5 %
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.