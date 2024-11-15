Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Adecco Group Trading Down 0.5 %

About Adecco Group

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 152,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,354. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

