ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

ADF Group Trading Up 1.5 %

ADFJF opened at $6.61 on Friday. ADF Group has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

